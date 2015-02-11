Jackson Co. sheriff to award four $500 scholarships to students

The Illinois Sheriff's Association announced that it will be awarding $53,000 in college scholarships throughout the state to students for the 2015-16 academic year.

The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only. The students must be enrolled full time at a certified institution of higher learning within Illinois.

Sheriff Robert D. Barnes of Jackson County will be awarding four scholarships for $500 each.

There will be no restriction on any applicant for race, age, creed, color, sex or national origin. The only limitations include:

Applicants must be permanent Illinois residents

Scholarships must be utilized at institutions of higher learning within the State of Illinois

Students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2015-16 school year (excluding summer session)

Applications are now available at the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, high school advising centers or on the internet at www.ilsheriff.org.

Students must complete the application, answer the essay question and return all documentation to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office by March 15. It must be postmarked by this date.

If you have any other questions or concerns, feel free to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 618-687-3822.

