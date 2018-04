The Southeast Missouri State basketball team will be looking to make it two straight wins at home Thursday night.The Redhawks will host UT Martin at the Show Me Center.Southeast is coming off a thrilling 68-64 win over Eastern Illinois on Saturday.The University of Tennessee Martin Skyhawks have been a bit of a surprise in the Ohio Valley Conference this season.The Skyhawks sport a 15-8 overall record and 7-3 in conference play.Southeast lost at Martin a few weeks ago 70-53.