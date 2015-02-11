Train clips semi in Carlisle County

Kentucky State Police say a train clipped a tractor-trailer in Carlisle County, Kentucky on Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7:40 a.m. at County Road 1305, just off of US 51 North.

The investigation showed a CN train was northbound on the tracks and a tractor-trailer was traveling east on County Road 1305.

The driver told police that he looked both ways before crossing the tracks but the sun was in his eyes.

As the semi was crossing the tracks the driver saw the train and sped up to try to get off the tracks.

The snow plow on the front of the train clipped the rear end of the semi causing minor damage.

There were no signals at the crossing, only cross-buck signs.

The train was an approximate 100 car coal hauler.

There were no injuries and the train did not derail.

