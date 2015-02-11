$500M jackpot up for grabs - KY murder trial

Afternoon Update

Bundle up! Wind chills could be in the single digits tonight! Laura and Grant have your latest forecast!

Are you buying a Powerball ticket for tonight's HUGE drawing? The jackpot is up to an estimated $500 million. Nick Chabarria and Christy Millweard talked to folks at stores today to see how they'd spend the big money.

Meanwhile, a Dexter, Missouri man is $100,000 richer after winning money off of a scratch off Missouri Lottery Ticket.

The Associated Press reports that the president has asked Congress to authorize military force to "degrade and defeat" Islamic State.

Allison Twaits talked to journalism students today about the suspension of NBC News anchor Brian Williams, and whether or not it affects their decision to go into the journalism field.

A Poplar Bluff man is behind bars, accused of hitting a car head-on and leaving the scene of the wreck.

The Illinois State Police has been requested to investigate ?the death of a southern Illinois inmate?.

Legendary college basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian has died at 84.

A western Kentucky man accused of killing his wife is on trial at the McCracken County Courthouse.

If you are planning on going to see the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, bring your wallet. It will no longer be free to most visitors.

The AP reports a Chicago community college student has been diagnosed with measles. Rae Daniel has more on what you can do to prevent getting the viral infection.

Experts say the housing market is improving and 2015 will be the best year in a while. Are you looking to buy or sell? Don't miss Kadee Brosseau's story tonight at 6:04.

