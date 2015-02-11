Pink Up - Be your own advocate

It's time again to think Pink Up . Breast cancer is the second leading cancer killer in U.S. women. Take the time today and on the 12th of every month to do a self breast exam.

Monica Edmonds is a wife and mother of three. She also has a long family history of breast cancer. So she fought insurance companies and doctors to start her mammograms early.



At age 35 her screening came back normal. Six months later, she noticed her breast would sink in when she raised her arms: a sign of breast cancer. At that point she tested positive for stage 2.

"When I went back and got the mammogram report, it was actually there," said Edmonds.