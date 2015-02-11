Pink Up - Be your own advocate - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pink Up - Be your own advocate

Written by Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
It's time again to think Pink Up. Breast cancer is the second leading cancer killer in U.S. women. Take the time today and on the 12th of every month to do a self breast exam. 

Monica Edmonds is a wife and mother of three. She also has a long family history of breast cancer. So she fought insurance companies and doctors to start her mammograms early.

At age 35 her screening came back normal. Six months later, she noticed her breast would sink in when she raised her arms: a sign of breast cancer. At that point she tested positive for stage 2.

"When I went back and got the mammogram report, it was actually there," said Edmonds.

She said the cancer had just gotten overlooked in the mammogram report.

"From that point on I became a big advocate of every woman getting a copy of her report," said Edmonds.

Edmonds had a mastectomy and chemotherapy. Then just 18 months later, her back started hurting. Her doctor said it wasn't a big deal, but she felt differently.

She switched doctors and got a bone test, and sure enough the cancer had gotten worse. The cancer was now in her bones and was now stage 4.

Despite the negative prognosis, she holds a positive outlook.

"I live like I don't have any cancer," said Edmonds.

Watch The Breakfast Show and Heartland News at Five to see Monica's Pink Up story

Powered by Frankly