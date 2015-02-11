Dexter man wins $100K from lottery scratch off ticket - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Dexter man wins $100K from lottery scratch off ticket

JIm Baker (Source: MO Lottery) JIm Baker (Source: MO Lottery)
DEXTER, MO (KFVS) - A Dexter, Missouri man is $100,000 richer after winning money off of a scratch off Missouri Lottery Ticket.

According to the Missouri Lottery, Jim Baker of Dexter, bought Draw Games tickets on January 28 that included a couple of Scratchers tickets. 

One of those tickets was a $100,000 winner.

“I usually play one or two every time I get my Lotto tickets,” said Baker. “I play Powerball, Missouri Lotto, Show Me Cash and Mega Millions. I play every Wednesday and Saturday.”

Baker said he had an extra $20, so he bought two $5 tickets and a $10 “$1,000,000 Platinum Payout” Scratchers ticket.

He scratched them at home and found he was the winner.

“First one I scratched off from right to left was $4,000,” Baker said. “I scratched the next one, and it was $500. I kept going and every (prize) had anywhere from $500 to $10,000.

Baker drove to Jefferson City the next day to claim his prize. He says he buys the tickets at Town and County in Dexter.

He says he will probably pay his truck off, put some away and probably give some to the kids.

Baker smokes ribs for the Elks. His wife Melba volunteers at the hospital.

Baker retired from the machinists union in St. Louis.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.  

