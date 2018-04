Gov. Beshear announces new bridge to be built over Lake Barkley

Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear announced Wednesday the contract to build a new bridge over Lake Barkley.It is the second of the twin Lake Bridges in the Jackson Purchase area of western Kentucky.According to the transportation cabinet, it is a $128.3 million project that will be a modern, four-lane bridge to carry U.S. 68/KY 80 over Lake Barkley and serve as the eastern entrance to Land between the Lakes National Recreation Area.“Replacement of the bridges over Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley has been a priority of my administration, and it's a great pleasure to see the awarding of the culminating contract,” Gov. Beshear said. “The importance of these bridges to the tourism industry of Western Kentucky cannot be overstated.”The new bridge will replace the Henry Lawrence Memorial Bridge at Canton, which was built in 1932 and long ago ceased to meet modern design standards.The bridge, at U.S. 68 mile point 8.56 in Trigg County, has two lanes, each 10 feet wide, with no shoulders. The new bridge, which features a basket handle arch design, will have four travel lanes, each 11 feet wide, plus 4-foot shoulders and a 10-foot pedestrian/bicycle path.The larger Lake Bridges Project also includes replacement of the Eggners Ferry Bridge on Kentucky. Construction of the new Kentucky Lake Bridge is already underway.In the Lake Barkley area, the project will widen approximately 1.5 miles of U.S. 68/KY 80 from two lanes to four lanes from just west of Lake Barkley to just east of the lake.In the Kentucky Lake region, approximately two miles of U.S. 68/KY 80 is being widened from two lanes to four lanes from Aurora, in Marshall County on the western shore, to just east of Kentucky Lake.The project will connect to the four-lane roadway that runs through Land Between The Lakes.Additional information on the Lake Bridges project can be found atwww.lakebridges.com