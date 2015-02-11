Crappie USA will return to Illinois's Lake of Egypt

Crappie USA Inc. will return to Illinois's Lake of Egypt March 13 - 14, 2015.

This is the opportunity for local anglers to compete for over $10,000.00 in cash, prizes and a chance to advance to the 2015 Cabela's Crappie USA Classic.

This year's Classic event will be October 7 to 10, 2015 on Patoka Lake at Jasper, Indiana.

A pre-tournament seminar will be held on Thursday evening March 12 at the Pavilion of the City of Marion, 1602 Sioux Drive.

Sign up will begin at 5 p.m. with the meeting and a National Sponsor Field Test Product Drawing starting at 7 p.m.

This seminar is open to the public. For those not fishing the event, we encourage you to come out to this meeting and meet the top crappie anglers in the region.

You can enter the tournaments by filling out and sending in an entry form or by registering at www.crappieusa.com before the deadline listed on the form.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.