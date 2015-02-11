Saving money on flowers for Valentine's Day

Flowers are a Valentine's Day staple and if a bouquet is on your sweetie's wish list, here are some money-saving tips to help ease your mind and your wallet.These come viaand are a great way to make sure your thoughtful gift of beautiful flowers also stay on budget.First of all, don't buy red roses. It's common for them to be marked up very high for Valentine's Day.Even a single red rose can cost you big, so try going with something less traditional.You also want to make sure you know your price limit.

The average cost for a delivered bouquet is $50, but you can save yourself the money and make the gift extra special by delivering the flowers yourself.

And if you think ordering online is the easier choice, that might not be the case.



Online businesses often offer lower prices, but they can't control the weather.

Once the flowers leave their warehouse, they might be put on a truck in cold temperatures which could ruin them.



That means you want to think about the shelf life and durability of the blooms you choose to send.



The florist should be able to tell you how long the flowers will last.



It's also important to keep in mind your date's style and taste.



Different types of people prefer different types of flowers and arrangements.



You want to make sure you know your sweetie's favorite colors and flowers before sending an expensive bouquet.



