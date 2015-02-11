Man accused of burglarizing grandmother's home in McCracken Co.

A McCracken County man is accused of burglarizing his own grandmother's home, then trying to flee police when they found him.

The victim returned home from work Monday night to find someone had broken into her house through a window. She told police the burglar had taken electronics and jewelry.

As deputies investigated the scene, the woman mentioned the possibility that her grandson, Cameron Snelling, may have been responsible for the crime.

After learning that Snelling was a possible suspect, investigators also discovered he had an arrest warrant for contempt of court.

Deputies found Snelling at a home on Husbands Road. As they approached the front and back of the house, they say Snelling ran out the back door and tried to get away on foot. He was quickly captured.

Officers found the stolen property from the burglary inside the house and have charged Snelling with second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking and fleeing and evading.



He's also being held on the contempt of court warrant.

