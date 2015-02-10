Red Star Dist. residents plan to form neighborhood association

People who live in the Red Star District in Cape Girardeau, Missouri got to voice their concerns at a meeting on Tuesday, February 10.

They highlighted issues such as litter and the park that needs attention.

Now, they plan to form a neighborhood association to help address those issues and better the area.

"The ultimate goal is to improve the quality of life in our neighborhoods in general, and in this case, this particular neighborhood," said Ryan Shrimplin, Cape Girardeau city planner, "and we're doing that by establishing a framework for communication both at the local level, the neighborhood group itself and also through a neighborhood association coalition that will work with city staff to discuss issues and work for ways to improve the quality of life in our neighborhoods."

These meetings are a part of the Cape Girardeau Neighborhood Development Initiative.

