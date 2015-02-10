New charges filed against Murray man accused of possessing child - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New charges filed against Murray man accused of possessing child pornography

Written by Heartland News
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

A Murray man is behind bars, accused of possessing child pornography and he is now facing new charges.

The investigation into 36-year-old Jeffery D. Carter began on Feb. 6.

During the investigation, officers with the Murray Police Department found Carter to be in possession of pornographic images of children.

Detectives with the Murray Police Department worked with the Calloway County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State police to execute a search warrant at Carter's home. Investigators said they found numerous items that are believed to contain child pornography.

Carter faces two counts of possession/view matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

Friday, Feb. 13 it was announced that new charges were filed against Carter.

The Murray Police Department and Calloway County Sheriff's Office have filed two counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance and two counts of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activity.

According to Murray police, this means a total of eight additional counts. 

Carter is being held at the Calloway County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

