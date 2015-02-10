Poplar Bluff man arrested for deadly hit and run

A Poplar Bluff man is behind bars, accused of hitting a car head-on and leaving the scene of the wreck.

It happened just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday on U.S. 160 about two miles east of Fairdealing.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 44-year-old Michael J. Hinsa crossed the center line and hit another car head-on.

A passenger in that car, 58-year-old Timothy Martin, was taken to a Poplar Bluff hospital where he later died.

Investigators said Hinsa left the scene of that crash. He was arrested around 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Ripley County. A trooper found him hiding in a shed.

Hinsa faces several charges including leaving the scene of an accident involving a fatality, assault on a law enforcement officer, and forced entry/burglary.

