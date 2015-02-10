Charges against Cape Girardeau chiropractor dropped

Update: Charges against Scott Bryan Smith were dropped.

Original story: A Cape Girardeau, Missouri chiropractor is facing multiple drug charges.

Scott Bryan Smith was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one for hydrocodone and one for methamphetamine. He was also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use.

According to the arrest warrant, Smith had a plastic straw, which was drug paraphernalia, with the intent to use it to ingest or inhale a controlled substance.

His bond was set at $20,000.

According to the probable cause statement, on May 14, 2014, just before 6 p.m., Smith had possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia at a business on Independence Street in Cape Girardeau.

A drug investigation was conducted on May 13, 2014 in Cape Girardeau. Law enforcement a business on 2560 Independence Street.

Officers said they were familiar with the property and knew the top portion of the building was a chiropractic office ran by Scott B. Smith. They say they knew another man, Randy Smith, used the garage in the rear of the business. Officers say Randy Smith was arrested for drugs on at least two separate occasions, and is a known user and distributor of drugs.

On May 13, officers began conducting surveillance on the property. They say they saw several people and vehicles there. They say they saw Scott Smith on the property and saw him enter and exit the upstairs area, and enter and exit the garage portion of the property.

Members of the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Drug Enforcement Administration arrived at around 6 p.m. that day and conducted a search warrant.

Officers say they found a man and a woman showering in the garage. They say the man, Michael Strange, was detained and the woman was allowed to get some clothes.

An officer asked Strange if he had any illegal items on his person and he said, "no." He also gave the officer permission to search him and his clothing.

Officers say they found a plastic bag with what appeared to be crystal meth in the man's right, front watch pocket, and a meth pipe in his right, front pants pocket.

According to the probable cause statement, Strange said the items didn't belong to him, that the pants he was wearing were not his. He later said that children were on the property and he grabbed the items from the table in the main room of the garage so the children couldn't get them.

In the probable cause statement, officers say they conducted surveillance for about 30 minutes and did not notice any children on the property except in the vehicle Scott Smith was driving, and that the children never got out.

Officers found the following items:

One plastic bag with marijuana found in a tool box in a room used as an office in the basement

Two syringes in an envelope in the room used as an office in the basement/garage

One plastic bag of crystal meth in a paper clip box in a tool box in the office. (The substance later field tested positive for the presence of meth)

One plastic bag of mushrooms in the tool box in the office

One prescription pill bottle in a plastic tote in the basement/garage area. It had 5.5 blue pills. A check of drug.com later confirmed they were generic Xanax pills

One plastic bag with an unknown powder found in a filing cabinet in the basement/garage

One glass pipe found in the middle drawer of a desk in the office

One glass meth pipe found in the middle desk drawer in the office

Four plastic bags of crystal meth residue found in the middle desk drawer in the office. Residue field tested positive for the presence of meth

One digital scale and scale tray with crystal meth residue found in a side desk drawer in the office

One plastic box with numerous small plastic bags consistent with the sale of distribution of a controlled substance and one set of rolling papers. They were found in the side desk drawer in the office

One gum container with mushrooms and one plastic bag of unknown brown substance in the side desk drawer.

One marijuana grinder found in the side desk drawer in the office

One plastic straw with meth residue in a bathroom in an upstairs office. Field tested positive for the presence of meth.

One plastic bag with 19 pills later identified as Hydrocodone pills found in a filing cabinet in Smith's office

One meth pipe

One plastic bag with white residue that field tested positive for meth

One plastic bag with crystal-like substance that field tested positive for meth

One prescription pill bottle with no label containing three pills. They were later identified as Xanax and Alprozalam

One pill bottle with 34 assorted pills found in a top dresser in the laundry room. One pill was later identified as Adderall

The desk where several of the items were found was seized, including the items, and taken into evidence.

Officers later checked with the DEA and learned that Scott Smith did not have a license to dispense Hydrocodone pills.

Scott Smith's wife arrived and officers say she confirmed they were allowing Randy Smith to live in the basement/garage area of the property. She said Randy Smith and his guest were allowed to use the bathroom in the upstairs part of the property.

Strange was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on a $15,000 bond.

According to the probable cause statement, Scott Smith and Randy Smith were not present at the time of the search warrant.

Randy Smith is charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.