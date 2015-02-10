4 charged with church burglaries in Union County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

4 charged with church burglaries in Union County

Four men face charges as part of an investigation into several church burglaries in Union County.

Union County State's Attorney Tyler Edmonds announced grand jury indictments for four men.

Garret L. Green, 21, of Creal Springs was indicted on two counts of burglary (Class 1 felonies) and two counts of theft (Class 4 felonies). His bail was set at $50,000 with 10 percent bond.

Aaron. J. Henderson, 22, of Marion was indicted on four counts of burglary (Class 1 felony), one count of theft (Class 2 felony), and one count of theft (Class 4 felony). His bail was set at $75,000 with 10 percent bond.

Kaleb S. Terry, 20, of Marion was indicted on six counts of burglary (Class 1 felonies), one count of theft (Class 2 felony) and three counts of theft (Class 2 felonies). His bail was set at $100,000 with 10 percent bond.

George B. K. Smith, 22, of Herrin was indicted on six counts of burglary (Class 1 felonies), one count of theft (Class 2 felony) and three counts of theft (Class 4 felonies). His bail is set at $100,000 with 10 percent bond.

Marion police arrested the men in January after several church burglaries in December 2014 and January 2015.

The churches include Salem Lutheran Church in Jonesboro, First Lutheran Church in Dongola, United Missionary Baptist Church, New Hope Baptist Church, Ebenezer Hall Cumberland Presbyterian Church and Saratoga Church in rural Union County.

All four suspects were taken to the Williamson County Jail in Marion.

