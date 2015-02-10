Williamson Co. sheriff warns residents of suspicious activity

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick would like to warn residents of suspicious activity in the area.

In the past few days, they say a resident in the Cambria area reported a suspicious person. They say this person knocked on the door and claimed to be a representative from the local power company. The man said he needed to see the resident's bill because there might be a problem with her account.

Sheriff Vick said the woman provided a bill, the man examined it and then left.

In this incident, Sheriff Vick said the suspect was a white man. He was driving a 2003 Lincoln LS, four-door car that had Iowa license plates. He left without incident.

Sheriff Vick wants to warn people that this type of incident has happened frequently in other parts of the state, and that in these incidents, the suspicious person steals items from the home while the resident is in another room searching for the bill.

The sheriff would like to remind residents that if someone knocks on your door and you don't know them, don't let them into your home.

If a person knocks on your door and seems suspicious, contact your local police department or sheriff's office. Try to be able to provide the license plate number and vehicle description.

Sheriff Vick said a legitimate company representative will be able to provide company identification, and will not mind if a resident double-checks their identity or purpose.

