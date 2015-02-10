Energy, IL police car involved in crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
ENERGY, IL (KFVS) -

An Energy, Illinois police officer was involved in a crash on Monday, February 9.

According to police, at around 6:38 p.m., an officer was going east on West Herrin Street, near North 23rd Street, in his squad car, when a truck driven by Justin Beach, of Herrin, Ill., made a left turn into the path of officer.

Police say the officer was not responding to a call and was going at normal speeds.

The crash was investigated by the Illinois State Police.

Beach was cited for failure to yield at the right of way and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Although the squad car had major damage, police say the officer was treated for minor injuries at Herrin, Ill. and released a short time later. No one else was injured.

