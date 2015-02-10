Children's information not compromised after virus in school district's email

The superintendent of Sikeston schools says none of the children's information was compromised after the district's email was hit with a virus on Tuesday morning, February 10.

According to Superintendent Tom Williams, there was an attachment sent in an email that affected the district email system. They quarantined it and the tech staff was able to resolve the issue quickly.

He said they notified parents in an all-district voice mail and informed the community. He warned parents not to open anything from the schools that says "document important," just delete it.

According to Williams, they were warned about it, but they have no idea where it came from.

They also want parents to know that none of the children's information was compromised.

Williams said they have a big tech department that's awesome and on the look out.

