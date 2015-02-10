Williamson Co. sheriff warning residents of phone scam - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Williamson Co. sheriff warning residents of phone scam

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick would like to alert residents to phone scam in the area.

He said the Ameren phone scam appears to be returning to the area. At least one business has received this phone call.

In these calls, Sheriff Vick said the caller tells the victim that they are behind in their payments to Ameren Illinois and that their power will be shut off in two hours unless immediate payment is made. He said the caller then directs the intended victim to use a "Green Dot" card, a "PayPal Cash" card or another prepaid debit card to make this immediate payment to keep the power from being disconnected.

According to Ameren Illinois, this scam usually targets small businesses, but some residential customers have also received the calls. They say this scam has been active in other parts of Illinois over the past several months and seems to cycle through regions.

Sheriff Vick and Ameren Illinois wants residents to know that Ameren does not demand immediate payments.

People who receive this type of call should hang up. If you are concerned about any accounts with Ameren Illinois, you can contact them at 1-800-755-5000.

Sheriff Vick would also like to remind residents that a legitimate business will provide a name and contact number for you to return their call. Any caller that asks for personal or banking information, or an immediate payment using a prepaid debit card, should be viewed with caution.

For more information from Ameren, you can click here.

