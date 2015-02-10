Former Safe House for Women director charged with stealing from - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Breaking

Former Safe House for Women director charged with stealing from shelter

Written by Heartland News
Connect
Allison Christine Leonard, 43, of Cape Girardeau is charged with theft/stealing and fraudulent use of credit/debit device. Allison Christine Leonard, 43, of Cape Girardeau is charged with theft/stealing and fraudulent use of credit/debit device.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A former director of the Safe House for Women faces charges after police say she used more than $20,000 in funds designated for the not-for-profit domestic violence agency to go on shopping trips and pay bills. 

Allison Christine Leonard, 43, of Cape Girardeau is charged with theft/stealing (value of property or services is $500 or more but less than $25,000) and fraudulent use of credit/debit device.

Leonard was appointed the director of the Safe House for Women in November 2013. After she was appointed, she was issued a Visa credit card from US Bank for the Safe House. After she was issued the card, she began using it for personal use, according to court documents.

Leonard is accused of using the credit card to pay for her car insurance, car payment, taxes on a vehicle, her son's college tuition, and a Sprint wireless payment. She is also accused of using the card for shopping trips to Kohls, Academy Sports, Amazon, Walmart.com, Rhodes 101 and other businesses throughout Cape Girardeau.

Most of the funds from that card are made up of donations to the Safe House, according to court documents.

After Leonard was fired, staff found credit card statements that were maintained by Leonard in her office. Transactions and cash advances had been whited out and a photocopy placed in the file for audit purposes, according to the probable cause statement. An auditing firm found those statements with large sections missing and alerted a board member about the suspicious statements. 

After she was confronted, Leonard admitted to two different board members that she had used the card and Safe House funds to pay for the transactions, according the probable cause statement.

Chairman of the Safe House for Women Board, Rick Althaus, released the following statement:

"During the course of our organization's routine financial audit last November, the Board of Directors became aware that there appeared to have been improper use of a Safe House credit card by an employee and improper procedures used regarding payment of credit card bills. The matter was referred to Cape PD. We have assisted where we could in the investigation of the matter, and the Board is supportive of the bringing of criminal charges. Our financial analysts have determined that no grant funds or fundraising receipts were misappropriated. Within the organization, we have made some staffing changes and some procedural changes to safeguard the financial resources of the Safe House, to maintain the confidence of our donors and financial partners, and to continue our important work of helping the community be safe from domestic violence."

Deb Maevers, executive director of the VintageNOW Fashion Show, also released a statement:

"I am saddened to the core upon learning of this situation. Since this is an ongoing criminal investigation and I am becoming aware of the charges as they are reported, I do not feel it appropriate to comment on the charges. While I have never served on the board of the Safe house personally, I do know that many great people with the Safe House are completely dedicated and work tirelessly to help victims of domestic violence. Myself and all of the passionate volunteers with the VintageNOW fashion show have always been solely committed to helping victims of domestic violence and remain wholeheartedly loyal to that cause. The Safe House for Women as an organization has always conducted itself with integrity in dealing with the VintageNOW fundraising efforts and me personally. This situation is so very unfortunate and I hope it does not overshadow the sincere efforts to help the women and families in need."

United Way Director Nancy Jernigan said auditing the accounts of organizations they support is paramount to maintaining integrity and the trust of the community.

"We shouldn't let this one incident overshadows the intity as a whole," Jernigan said. "People who are in non-profits are in them because they are passionate about making a difference."

Jernigan said the United Way continues to stand behind the Safe House.

Allison Leonard is set to be in court for her arraignment on March 9.

We reached out to her and she asked us not to contact her again.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 11:08:42 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  • Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:23:41 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:37:46 GMT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

  • Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    •   
Powered by Frankly