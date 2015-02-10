AR police call arrested doctor 'suspected predator,' say case is 'frightening'

Federal and state officials involved in the arrest of 68-year-old Dr. Donald W. Lamoureaux react to his February 6 arrest and release new information about his medical background."The conduct at issue in this case is frightening," said Connor Eldridge, U. S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas. "The threat of abuse to young and innocent children is serious, ever-present, and very real."Lamoureaux is charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor for sexual purposes. Authorities allege Lamoureaux went to a West Plains, Mo. motel on Feb. 6, thinking he was meeting a woman who agreed online to allow him to have sexual contact with her 4-year-old daughter. According to court documents, the mother in question was really an undercover investigator.According to information released by Eldridge's office, Dr. Lamoureaux practiced family medicine in Horseshoe Bend, Ark. and Dexter, Mo. and was also employed at the VA Medical Facility in West Plains.The Fort Smith, Arkansas Police Department's Street Crimes Unit and Arkansas State Police worked with federal investigators on the case."Through the efforts of the Fort Smith Police Department's Street Crimes Unit and their subsequent investigation into the activities of Lamoureaux, a suspected predator of young children has been apprehended and will be held accountable by our judicial system," said Ft. Smith Chief Kevin Lindsey.According to the complaint filed against Lamoureaux, officers with the Ft. Smith Police Department began an undercover online investigation in January 2015 directed at individuals who were using the internet to target minors for purposes of engaging in illegal sexual activity. During the operation, an undercover officer made contact with the defendant, later identified as Donald Wayne Lamoureaux, who stated he was a family practice doctor and provided the officer with a picture of himself. The defendant then expressed that he would like to meet the undercover officer and her 4-year-old daughter for sexual purposes.On Feb. 2, the defendant allegedly asked the officer to set up a bank account so he could deposit money associated with the transportation of the child. Authorities say a deposit of $300 was made by the defendant on Feb. 4. Police arrested Lamoureaux on Feb. 6 when he arrived at the meet location.This case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Fort Smith Police Department, the West Plains Police Department and the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force.As of Feb. 10, Lamoureaux remained in jail without bond. His next court appearance has not be set as of this time.