Jackson County health services add insurance enrollment dates

Two Jackson County health services offices join together to offer help for those who still to sign up for quality health coverage before the open enrollment period ends.Illinois residents have until February 15 to sign up and could face a fine of $325 or more for not having health insurance.Shawnee Health Service and the Jackson County Health Department will provide weekend enrollment hours to make sure southern Illinois residents can get covered before the Sunday deadline.Trained navigators will be at the Shawnee Health Service office at 101 South Wall Street in Carbondale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.Residents will be assisted through the entire enrollment process for free.You can make an appointment by calling (toll free) 844-331-3069.