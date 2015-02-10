Tickets now on sale for Cardinals Southeast Day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Christi Reynard, Executive Producer
(KFVS) - Opening Day for Major League Baseball is April 5, and tickets are already on sale for Southeast Day at Busch Stadium on April 18, 2015.

The St. Louis Cardinals will take on their Central Division rivals, the Cincinnati Reds.

First pitch is set for 1:15 p.m.

Loge Reserve tickets for Southeast Day are $20 plus a processing fee, and are only available through the special ticket website www.cardinals.com/semo. 

Each ticket includes vouchers redeemable at and Busch Stadium concession stand for a hot dog and soft drink.

The Southeast Alumni Association is also hosting a pre-game fan gathering at the Budweiser Brew House in Ballpark Village from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. before the game. Admission to the pre-game party is $10 per person. Children 10 and under are free. To RSVP visit click here.

