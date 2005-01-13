The ALL-NEW 2005 Ford Mustang GT:





Bold American Design and Performance. The icon with attitude is set to capture American hearts? Again. Here It Is! The All-New 2005 Ford Mustang. All-New? Think you've heard that before? Keep reading... In Short, every inch of Mustang is new... The Look that Says..."Drive Me". A Front End With An Attitude. Rooted in the unmistakable heritage that gave birth to an icon, the 2005 Mustang is a bold, powerful, contemporary version of history's most celebrated muscle car. An aggressive forward-leaning reverse grille and new jeweled-round headlamps in trapezoidal housings deliver a striking new design flair. Its large, aggressive tires and aluminum-spoked wheels scream power and performance. With a roomier interior, all-new cockpit and instrument panel, and audio systems created for true music lovers, the 2005 Mustang redefines expectations for muscle car interiors. The 2005 Ford Mustang is All About Driving...Hard-Core, Corner-Carving, Joy-Filling Driving. The Root of Performance Is Power.

Guided only by its legacy, the clean-sheet design approach gave birth to an all-new platform-including a new chassis, new suspension, re-engineered solid rear axle, new powertrain, new transmission, new interior and new styling.

More Power!

The 2005 Mustang GT is the first mainstream production Mustang to break into the 300-hp arena. The 4.6-liter-aluminum V-8 has three-valve heads and cranks out 300 hp and 320 lb.-ft of torque, while the new SOHC V-6 engine generates 210 hp and 240 lb.-ft. of torque.

Available Color IP

Thanks to the industry’s first available color-configurable instrument cluster, Mustang owners can mix and match lighting to create up to 125 different color backgrounds to suit their personality, mood, outfit or whim.

Bold Styling

Rooted in the unmistakable heritage that gave birth to an icon, the 2005 Mustang is a bold, powerful, contemporary version of history’s most celebrated muscle car. An aggressive forward-leaning reverse grille and new jeweled-round headlamps in trapezoidal housings deliver striking new design flair.

Interior Color

Interior Color Accent Package includes: Dark Charcoal interior environment with dark charcoal carpet Red sport bucket seats with leather seating surfaces on front and rear seats Red door insert panels Red floor mats Requires Interior Upgrade Package and dark charcoal interior

Audio Systems

Choose an optional 500-watt system with 2 door-mounted subwoofers, or a 1000-watt Shaker Audiophile system with an additional 2 subwoofers in the trunk. Both offer premium speakers and a 6-disc in-dash CD changer with MP3 capability.

