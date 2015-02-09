Fire chief: Johnston City, IL home empty at time of fire

Crews were on the scene of a house fire in Johnston City, Illinois on Monday night.

The fire was on West 14th Street.

According to Johnston City Fire Chief Tom Burton, no one was injured and the fire is under control. He said it is not considered suspicious.

The Johnston City Fire Department is investigating and the Herrin Fire Department provided mutual aid.

As of 10 p.m., firefighters had been on scene for about an hour.

Chief Burton said the house was empty at the time. He said the homeowner was down the street at a convenience store when it started.

They believe the fire started at the front of the house.

