Paducah, KY couple wins love story contest

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Joe and Deb Stuart won the Paducah Main Street love story contest. (Source: Paducah Main Street)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

The winner of the Paducah Main Street love story contest has been announced.

Last month, Paducah Main Street asked for submissions of Paducah-related love stories through their Facebook page, by mail or through hand-delivery.

They say they received nine love stories and several community members were given the task of reading and selecting a winner.

Overwhelmingly, the love story submitted by Deb Stuart tugged at the heartstrings of the group. Deb and her husband, Joe, will receive two tickets to Maiden Alley Cinema and a $100 gift certificate to Max's Brick Oven Cafe.

"Everyone has a story to tell, and so many stories are linked to landmarks, special events and business in Paducah," said Melinda Winchester, downtown development specialist/Paducah Main Street director. "The love story of Deb and Joe is a wonderful story of reuniting with your lost love, and I love the fact that they both found each other again in downtown Paducah. I will forever look at the downtown gazebo and smile."

Read the love story submitted by Deb Stuart below:

"I met my Joe at Kresges downtown Paducah when I was 15. He was the first boy I ever kissed. We dated about 9 months. When I told my Dad we planned to marry after high school, I was sent to California for the summer. When I returned I was instructed to break up with him. I obeyed. Soon after, Joe met another and after high school I moved to Texas. Marriage, children and life occupied the next 28 years.

One Saturday afternoon I took my daughters to "Downtown After Dinner.” It was a warm August evening. The bustle of the people on the street and the sweet tunes being played entertained us 3.

At the Gazebo downtown I thought I saw a familiar face and when he began to sing I definitely knew his voice. It was Joe, my first love. At break time I said Hello. We talked briefly, so glad to see you, etc. I went home and cried for 3 days. So many years had passed, I didn't realize until then, I was still in love with him.

We began seeing each other again after a few weeks of talking on the phone. It was glorious, I was so happy and my daughters liked Joe too. This Love story gets even better. We were married 1 year later. August 1, 2000. Funny how we met when we were so young, separated by family but reunited by fate. Truely, love had conquered all. We met at Kresges, reunited at The Gazebo downtown Paducah and now have our home in Paducah. That's my Love story, it maybe corny but it's true. I hope it brings a smile to your face, it did to mine and to my heart."

For more information on Paducah Main Street's "Fall in Love with Paducah" promotional campaign, you can contact Melinda Winchester at mwinchester@paducahky.gov.

