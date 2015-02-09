Some see red over 'Fifty Shades of Grey' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Some see red over 'Fifty Shades of Grey'

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

There will be lots of people setting eyes on the big screen when "Fifty Shades of Grey" hits theaters, but is it more than just an erotic thriller?

After the book sold millions, some call for a boycott as the film is set for release. They say it promotes domestic violence.

Several women who know what it is like to be hit or slapped daily say they only see red when it comes to the Fifty Shades frenzy. Meantime, counselors want to remind all of us what healthy relationships really look like.

From early released scenes from the movie, some question whether it's a story or love, or one of power and sadistic sex. But what kind of a message is it sending to women when it comes to relationships?

One woman who survived years of violent abuse, and now serves as an advocate, said: "I feel the book is best described as literary rot. It goes about the topic glossing over the context in a bubble gum format and is degrading to women on all levels."

"Save your money and by the sequel to 'Kill A Mockingbird' by Harper Lee instead of a movie ticket," she said.

Counselors say no matter how you feel about the film, it's critical to drive home the point that relationship means equality and not necessarily one person having power over another.

"A lot of times I hear from students 'oh I just thought this was normal,'" said Talley who is a counselor on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. "A big part of it is you can leave that relationship, but that can be scary and sometimes even dangerous. There is help through the Safe House or counseling centers. Reach out. People are there to help you when you feel powerless."

More groups are reaching out to raise awareness. On campus on Monday, students were invited to make puppy grams. They are Valentines to be sent to other women and include information on healthy relationships. This project was organized by Kylee Rongey's campus sorority.

"It is an issue that really affects everyone," said Rongey.

It's a cause dear to the hearts of many young women on campus when they consider what they see their friends going through.

"I was surprised by how many people I've heard of," said Rongey.

In fact, it hits home for young students now and schools as February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. The latest statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest one in four women will suffer from domestic violence.

"If they're not happy they need to get out of it," Rongey said. "I just tell my friends I'm there for them."

With a call for some to ban the movie, and other fans celebrating the release, experts say seek help if you feel trapped; and above all else make sure you feel loved.

"If it doesn't make you happy, you shouldn't be doing it," said Rongey.

Teen Dating Violence Awareness activities continues all week at Southeast Missouri State University.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

