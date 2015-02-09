Scott City police investigating after multiple tire slashings

Some acts of vandalism in Scott City, Missouri is proving frustrating and expensive.

Police say they received several calls about tires being slashed around Christmas.

Since then, they say reports have slowed down a bit, but they had another report of vandalism in the first week of February.

Shirley Gifford said she got her tires slashed in February for the second time.

"It's time consuming. It's frustrating. It costs money. And you don't know when that it's going to stop," she said. "I'm going to buy a new tire today and it could get cut tonight."

Gifford said the damage has cost her roughly $1,000.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them.

