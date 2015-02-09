Southeast releases 2015, 2016 football schedules

Southeast Missouri State University announced its 2015 and 2016 football schedules Monday.The Redhawks will play 11 games, including six home games.Southeast kicks off its second season under head coach Tom Matukewicz at University of Missouri on Sept. 5. This year marks just the third meeting between Southeast and Missouri, who last played in Columbia on Sept. 6, 2008. Missouri beat the Redhawks, 52-3, in that contest.Southeast hosts Southern Illinois during Family Weekend on Sept. 12. The Redhawks and Salukis meet for the 83rd time in 2015. SIU currently holds a 40-34-8 advantage in the all-time series between the rivals.The Redhawks open their seven-game Ohio Valley Conference slate at home against rival Murray State on Oct. 3.

Here is a look at the 2015 Southeast Missouri Football schedule:

Sept. 5 at Mizzou

Sept. 12 SIU

Sept. 19 at Indiana State

Sept. 26 Shorter University (Ga.)

Oct. 3 Murray

Oct. 10 at Eastern Illinois

Oct. 17 Eastern Kentucky

Oct. 31 Tennessee Tech

Nov. 7 at Austin Peay

Nov. 14 at Jacksonville State

Nov. 21 UT Martin

Sept. 3 at Memphis Sept. 10 at Southern Illinois

Sept. 17 Indiana State

Sept. 24 at Murray State*

Oct. 1 Eastern Illinois*

Oct. 8 at Eastern Kentucky*

Oct. 15 Bye Week

Oct. 22 at Tennessee Tech*

Oct. 29 Austin Peay*

Nov. 5 Jacksonville State*

Nov. 12 at UT Martin*

Nov. 19 Tennessee State*

Nov. 26 FCS Playoffs

Southeast also set its football schedule for the 2016 season. The Redhawks will also play 11 games with a trip to Football Bowl Subdivision in Memphis that year.Here is a look at the 2016 Southeast Missouri Football schedule:Home Games in Bold* Denotes Ohio Valley Conference Game