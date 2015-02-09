Carbondale, IL man sentenced on cocaine charges

A Carbondale, Illinois man has been sentenced on crack cocaine and cocaine charges.

According to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Stephen R. Wigginton, on Feb. 6, Eric Scott Russell, 49, was sentenced for crack cocaine and cocaine violations.

Russell had previously pleaded guilty to a two-count superseding indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and cocaine and distribution of crack cocaine. He was sentenced to four years in federal prison, three years of supervised release and was fined $600.

According to Wigginton, the offense happened between 2012 and April 2013 in Williamson and Jackson Counties. Evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings established that Russell was involved with co-defendant Albert "Boogie" Wesley, and others in the distribution of crack cocaine and cocaine.

On April 7, Wigginton said Russell sold crack cocaine to a confidential source working for law enforcement. At sentencing, the district court found that Russell was responsible for the distribution of more than 155 grams of crack cocaine.

Co-defendant Wesley was previously sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for his role.

The investigation was conducted by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Murphysboro Police Department, Carbondale Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Williamson County State's Attorney's Office and Jackson County State's Attorney's Office also helped in the investigation.

The case was assigned to Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda R. Robertson for prosecution.

