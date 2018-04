Southern Illinois Salukis guard Anthony Beane was named Missouri Valley Conference player of the week on Monday.It's the first time this season and fourth time in his career Beane has been named player of the week.The junior guard scored 45 points in the Salukis two games last week.Beane's 23 points on Saturday helped SIU snap a four game losing streak.Bean and SIU will be back in action on Wednesday when the Salukis travel to Loyola.