Pinckneyville, IL woman sentenced for meth charges

A Pinckneyville, Illinois woman has been sentenced on meth making charges.

On February 6, Lori A. Helmer, 49, was sentenced on a methamphetamine offense, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Stephen R. Wigginton.

Helmer had previously pleaded guilty to a one-count indictment charging conspiracy to make meth. She was sentenced to a little more than seven years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release and a fine of $200.

According to Wigginton, the offense happened between 2012 and June 2013 in Perry, Jackson and Randolph Counties.

Evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings established that Helmer was involved with co-defendants Michael Lasky and Daniel Caraker and others in the making of meth. Helmer would travel with others to get pseudoephedrine pills for use in the manufacturing process.

At sentencing, the district court determined that Helmer was responsible for unlawfully getting more than 133 grams of pseudoephedrine.

Lasky and Caraker were previously sentenced to prison terms of nine years and a little more than 10 years, respectively, for their role.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Perry County Sheriff's Office, Perry County Drug Task Force, Murphysboro Police Department, Du Quoin Police Department, Pinckneyville Police Department, Illinois State Police Methamphetamine Response Team and Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Perry County State's Attorney's Office also helped in the investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda A. Robertson.

