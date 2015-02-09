Carbondale airport one of Illinois' busiest

The numbers are in and southern Illinois still has one of the state's busiest airports.

The Southern Illinois Airport Authority cites numbers from the Federal Aviation Administration in naming Southern Illinois Airport in Carbondale the fourth busiest in the state.

SIAA reports more than 82,000 departures and arrivals and is also the home to Southern Illinois University's aviation program.

The airport ranked fourth out of 136 public use airports in Illinois. Airports that ranked ahead of SIA include the world's busiest, Chicago O'Hare, Chicago's Midway and St. Louis Downtown airport in Cahokia, Illinois.

