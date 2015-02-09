Herrin, IL man pleaded guilty to heroin charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Herrin, IL man pleaded guilty to heroin charges

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
HERRIN, IL (KFVS) -

A Herrin, Illinois man pleaded guilty on February 6 to heroin distribution charges.

Adam M. Calvert, 30, pleaded guilty to a one-count indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute heroin, according to the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Stephen R. Wigginton.

Wigginton said the offense happened between 2012 and January 2014 in Williamson and Jackson Counties. Evidence at the plea hearing established that Calvert was involved with others in the distribution of heroin.

On multiple occasions, he said Calvert sold heroin to a confidential source working for law enforcement.

In July 2013, while executing a search warrant at Calvert's Herrin home, officers say they found syringes, pre-recorded buy money, a digital scale, plastic baggies with white residue and numerous other drug-related items.

When Calvert was arrested in January 2014, officers say they found heroin in his sock. At that time, officers again found digital scales, used syringes and other drug-related items at Calvert's home.

Calvert is currently being held without bond pending a May 13 sentencing hearing. At that time, Calvert faces up to 20 years in federal prison, followed by three years supervised release and a fine of $1,000,000.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The Williamson County State's Attorney's Office helped in the investigation.

The case was assigned to Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda A. Robertson for prosecution.

