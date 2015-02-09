Carbondale man facing multiple charges after traffic stop - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale man facing multiple charges after traffic stop

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Munang Ekoi (Source: Carbondale Police Department) Munang Ekoi (Source: Carbondale Police Department)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

A Carbondale, Illinois man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop on Saturday, February 7.

Munang Ekoi, 19, was charged with driving while license suspended, operating uninsured motor vehicle, illegal transportation of alcohol, driving under the influence, unlawful use of a weapon by felon and miscellaneous traffic offenses.

According to Carbondale police, at about 12:44 a.m. an officer pulled over a vehicle for a moving violation in the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue.

They say the driver was identified as Ekoi. He was arrested for driving on a suspended license.

During his arrest, police say they recovered a handgun and ammunition from the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:24 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:24:36 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly