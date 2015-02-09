Carbondale man facing multiple charges after traffic stop

A Carbondale, Illinois man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop on Saturday, February 7.

Munang Ekoi, 19, was charged with driving while license suspended, operating uninsured motor vehicle, illegal transportation of alcohol, driving under the influence, unlawful use of a weapon by felon and miscellaneous traffic offenses.

According to Carbondale police, at about 12:44 a.m. an officer pulled over a vehicle for a moving violation in the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue.

They say the driver was identified as Ekoi. He was arrested for driving on a suspended license.

During his arrest, police say they recovered a handgun and ammunition from the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

