Indiana woman accused of prostitution in Paducah, KY

A Richmond, Indiana woman is accused of prostitution in Paducah, Kentucky.

Alicia L. Limburg, 23, was arrested on a charge of prostitution.

According to the Paducah Police Department, Limburg was arrested after agreeing to perform sexual acts with an undercover police officer for $200.

Police say the officer received information about prostitution in the Paducah area. Using an internet website, the officer got the telephone number from the "escort" section and began receiving text messages from the number.

They say the officer then spoke with a woman and a meeting was arranged at an area motel.

When the officer arrived, the woman, identified as Limburg, allegedly offered to perform the sexual acts for $200 for a half-hour.

Limburg was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.