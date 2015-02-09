Cardinals, Jon Jay agree on 2-year deal

The St. Louis Cardinals announced on Monday, February 9 that they have reached an agreement with outfielder Jon Jay on a two-year contract through 2016.

The Cardinals said they avoided a salary arbitration hearing that was scheduled for the following week.

Jay was the last of the Cardinals' arbitration-eligible players who were unsigned.

He was drafted by the Cardinals in 2006 and has a .295 career batting average over the past five seasons, ranking eighth among all Major League outfielders in that time span.

On Twitter, Jon Jay tweeted: "Thank you for the Love! I am beyond excited Lets get it" He also tweeted, "Blessings on Blessings on Blessings......"

