Pro-life activists weigh in on possible Missouri abortion bill

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Women in Missouri seeking to end an unwanted pregnancy could soon be asked to do one more thing before making that decision.

Under a proposed bill, patients would be required to watch a video about the procedure and then wait an additional 72 hours before having an abortion.

The bill, advancing thorough the Missouri House of Representatives, has raised a few red flags for pro-life activists but supporters says women faced with this decision can never be too informed.

Cheri Adcock, a member of SEMO Life Savers, openly supports any bill she feels gives more rights to women considering an abortion.

Adcock even had a hand in extending the time a woman must wait before going through with the procedure.

"We were just so excited. As a Missourian we were really proud of our state,” she said.

Including the most recent, which adds to the list types of materials a patient must review prior to an abortion.

"You are going to want to know all of the information possible and all of the side effects and all of the negative things that could happen as a result,” said Adcock.

Opponents argue the video would intimidate or shame women.

In addition to abortion alternatives, Representative Linda Blacks says it would enhance Missouri's current law, which requires doctors to teach patients verbally and in writing would also help women with disabilities

Adcock agrees and says there is no such thing as too much information when it comes to abortion decisions.

"I don't see how it could be considered more rights offered to women by not giving them more information," she said.

