SIU debate team wins big

The Southern Illinois University Debate Team continues to bring home honors from tournaments.

The team, represented by Josh Rivera, a senior from Chicago majoring in political science, and Zach Schneider, a senior from Great Mills, Maryland majoring in computer science, won both tournaments at Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, California. The tournament was held February 6-7.

Rivera and Schneider won the invitation-only Point Loma Round Robin Tournament of Champions. It featured the top 12 ranked teams in the nation.

They also won the Sunset Cliffs Classic which included more than 100 teams.

The team will close out the regular season with a tournament at Loyola University in Chicago on Friday, February 13. It's the last tournament before competing in the two national college debating championships.

