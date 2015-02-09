Barlow man accused of soaking meat in antifreeze, poisoning dogs

A Barlow man faces charges after animal control officers found meat soaking in what they believe to be antifreeze.

Edward Ream is charged with torture dog/cat with serious physical injuries/death, a Class D felony.

There has been an open investigation in the area after reports of more than five dogs poisoned by antifreeze in the past three and a half years, according to Ballard County Animal Control. Numerous more dogs died in the area, but were not reported to animal control until after the fact.



Ballard County Animal Control and the Ballard County Sheriff's Office searched a home in Ballard County on North Adkins Dixon Road in Barlow on Feb. 6.



Officers found four containers containing meat soaking in a green substance that is believed to be antifreeze. They also recovered a gallon jug of antifreeze with more than half of it missing.



