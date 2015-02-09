Former southeast MO doctor accused of trying to have sex with ch - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Former southeast MO doctor accused of trying to have sex with child

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Donald W. Lamoureaux (Source: Fort Smith Police Department) Donald W. Lamoureaux (Source: Fort Smith Police Department)
DEXTER, MO (KFVS) -

A former southeast Missouri doctor is accused of trying to make arrangements to have sex with a child.

Donald W. Lamoureaux, 68, was charged with online enticement and travels to meet a minor.

According to the Fort Smith Police Department, in early January of 2015, a member of their Street Crimes Unit who is also assigned to the Arkansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, began an undercover investigation.

They say the investigation focused on an online chatting site believed to be sexual in nature. During the course of the investigation, the undercover officer began talking to a man identified as Lamoureaux.

According to police, Lamoureaux was a resident of Ash Flat, Ark. and a doctor in Missouri.

Southeast Health spokesperson Shauna Hoffman said Lamoureaux was affiliated with the hospital until April 2014, although she could not give any details on when he started with Southeast Health or what locations he served.

Patients and hospital staff members confirm that Lamoureaux was a doctor in Dexter, Mo. at a family clinic. Numerous online searches show that he may have worked at several Southeast Health clinics in Missouri.

During the correspondences, police say Lamoureaux gave explicit detail of his interest in sexual activities with girls less than 10 years old.

Police say the undercover officer posed as a single mother with a 4-year-old daughter. Lamoureaux allegedly made arrangements for the undercover officer to go to West Plains, Mo. and meet him at a hotel to have sex with a minor.

On Friday, February 6, during the arranged meeting, Fort Smith police with the Department of Homeland Security, Arkansas State Police, Fulton County Sheriff's Office, West Plains, Mo. Police Department and the South Central Missouri Drug Task Force arrested Lamoureaux on federal charges.

During the arrest, a simultaneous search warrant was executed on Lamoureaux's home in Ash Flat. The Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney's Office helped with potential property and money seizures.

Lamoureaux was taken to Fort Smith and booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center where he was held without bond.

