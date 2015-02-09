SB I-55 back open near Cape Girardeau after load of corn spills

Southbound Interstate 55 is back open after an 18-wheeler and a grain truck crashed.

A jackknifed 18-wheeler blocked traffic along the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Cape Girardeau just after 1 p.m. Monday.

Officer Darin Hickey with the Cape Girardeau Police Department says a grain truck hauling corn was on the shoulder of the road and began to pull into traffic. An 18-wheeler clipped the back end of the truck, causing the corn to spill and the 18-wheeler to jackknife at the 97 mile marker.

The grain spilled across the southbound lanes of the interstate. The 18-wheeler jackknifed and blocked traffic across both southbound lanes.

The Missouri Department of Transportation responded to the scene to help clear the road. Crews worked with a snow plow to clear the corn.

Police officers diverted traffic to Kingshighway at mile marker 99. Drivers were urged to avoid I-55 southbound from the 99 mile marker south to the 97 mile marker if possible.

No word on injuries.

