Firefighters respond to fire in Cape Girardeau

Fire crews are on the scene of a fire in Cape Girardeau late Monday morning.

It happened on North Fountain with calls to fire crews around 11:30 a.m.

Crews are still on the scene, but it appears they have the fire under control.

The homeowner says he was outside when it started and saw smoke from the kitchen window. A plastic toolbox set on top of the kitchen stove burner caught fire.

No one else was home. Three children were at school.

The homeowner ran inside to save the pets. One dog died. One cat lived. They are still looking for one cat.

The homeowner says he's grateful to the fire department for getting there so fast. He thinks that they helped save his house.

He and his family do have a place to stay with other family members.

