1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Jackson County crash

One man was killed and another seriously hurt in a crash on Highway 3 in Jackson County early Monday morning.The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says the crash happed at around 1:49 a.m. near the intersection of White Lane. and Highway 3 in rural Jacob, Ill.

Deputies say Donald Randolph, 50, and Robert Parker, 52, both of Chester, Ill, were traveling southbound on Rt. 3 in a 1998 Dodge pickup. The truck ran off the road and hit a concrete culvert, causing the pickup to roll over. Neither man was wearing a seatbelt, and were thrown from the vehicle.

Doctors pronounced Randolph dead at a local hospital. Parker suffered serious injuries, and was transported to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment.

An accident reconstruction officer from the Jackson County Sheriff's Officer is investigating further into the crash.