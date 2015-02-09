Firefighters still on scene of overnight house fire

Firefighters are still on the scene of an overnight fire in Alto Pass.

Firefighters say one man lived in the home, but it is unclear whether or not he was home at the time of the fire.

Crews were called to the home on Skyline Drive just after 12 a.m. Monday.

Alto Pass Fire Chief Bumper Gurley says flames were through the roof and the home was fully engulfed when crews from Alto Pass, Cobden, Jonesboro, and Wolf Lake arrived.

The roof of the home collapsed, making firefighting efforts more difficult. Firefighters say the collapse has also made it more difficult to determine where the fire started or what may have caused it.

Firefighters remained on scene as of 6:00 a.m. putting out hot spots.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal's office has been contacted and a fire marshal's investigator will be on scene later this morning to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.