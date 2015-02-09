1 killed, 4 injured in Butler Co. crash Sunday night - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 killed, 4 injured in Butler Co. crash Sunday night

BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

One person was killed and four others, including two children, were injured late Sunday night in a crash in Butler County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP says the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on MO 142, five miles east of Neelyville, when 31-year-old Michael J. Mugler of Poplar Bluff was going southbound and didn't yield at an intersection. 

Mugler's 2004 Pontiac Gran Prix hit a 2000 Ford Ranger driven by 37-year-old Mark C. Taylor of Neelyville. 

Mugler's passenger, 30-year-old Amanda J. Kirkpatrick of Doniphan, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to MSHP, Kirkpatrick was not wearing a seat belt.

Taylor suffered serious injuries and was flown to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

A 10-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl who were also in Taylor's vehicle were moderately injured. Both were taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center and both were wearing seat belts, according to the MSHP.

Mugler was flown to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries. 

It is unknown if Mugler or Taylor was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

