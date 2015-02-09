Victim's name released in deadly Alto Pass house fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Victim's name released in deadly Alto Pass house fire

Written by Heartland News
ALTO PASS, IL (KFVS) -

The name of a man found dead Monday in the burned rubble of an Alto Pass home has been released.

Union County Coroner Phil Hileman confirms the man's family has been notified and identifies the body as that of 58-year-old Michael Mifflin.

Mifflin owned the home on Skyline drive that caught fire around 12 a.m. Monday and burned throughout the morning.

Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel says crews located Mifflin's body around 2:30 p.m. Monday through the help of a human remains detection canine brought in from the Little Egypt Search and Rescue group.

The coroner says his office will conduct an autopsy on Mifflin's body Tuesday at 11 a.m. out of an abundance of caution. Hileman wants to confirm the cause of death.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office.

According to officials in Union County, crews arrived at 3260 Skyline Drive just before midnight on Sunday.

Alto Pass Fire Chief Bumper Gurley says flames were through the roof and the home was fully engulfed when crews from Alto Pass, Cobden, Jonesboro, and Wolf Lake arrived.

The roof of the home collapsed, making firefighting efforts more difficult. Firefighters say the collapse has also made it more difficult to determine where the fire started or what may have caused it.

Mifflin lived alone in the home.

Crews combed through the rubble all day locating the bodies of Mifflin and a pet dog.


Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

