'Random Act of Kindness' remembers Illinois women killed in car - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

'Random Act of Kindness' remembers Illinois women killed in car crash

A Facebook event inspiring random acts of kindness is getting worldwide attention -- The event was created to remember two young women from Red Bud, Illinois killed in a car crash nearly one month ago.

19 year-old Abby Leifer, 20-year-old Hannah Porter, and 20-year-old Grace Richards were just two miles north of the town of Red Bud when a car crossed the double yellow lines and hit the blue cobalt the girls were traveling in.

Porter and Leifer were killed in the crash.

Richards survived the crash.

The Facebook page "Abby and Hannah's Random Act of Kindness" was started by family and friends of the two girls who were killed.

Leifer's sister Brandy Muertz is one of the people who started the event on Facebook.

“She was a very strong person," Brandy Muertz said. "And she was everybody to me.”

More than 8,000 people from around the world have pledged to do a random act of kindness on the one month anniversary of the car crash.

“It lets me know that there are still people out there that have heart that would have cared," Muertz said.

Some have already started by doing things such as buying a cup of coffee for a random person.


