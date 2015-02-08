More die from gunshots than car crashes in Missouri in 2013

New statistics show more people died from gunshots than car crashes in 2013 in Missouri.

The Associated Press reports that 880 people were killed by guns while 781 died in car crashes.

Auto wrecks have been the leading cause of non-medical deaths nationwide for decades.

Some experts attribute successful safe driving campaigns as a reason for the swap in numbers.

Some firearms instructors say similar tactics could be used to curb gun deaths.

"It's the people that don't get training anywhere that wind up having an accident," instructor Tom Beardslee said.

The Center for Disease Control reports homicides nationwide have declined in the past decade. However, gun fatalities, including suicides, have shown a steady increase.

