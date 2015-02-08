Firearm deaths more frequent than crash deaths - Famed college coach Dean Smith dies

Afternoon Update

Hope you were out enjoying the warm weather today! Bryan McCormick has your work-week forecast tonight.

In Missouri, more people die from firearm related incidents than automotive accidents according to the latest federal numbers. Nick Chabarria zeroes in on why some believe what's happening in Missouri could become a trend nationwide.

Kentucky State Police say a Mayfield woman is facing 35 charges after being accused of taking medicine that was prescribed to patients at Fern Terrace Lodge.

An Illinois bill would create prep sports concussion oversight.

Due to a grant, there will be additional access for youth turkey hunting in Illinois.

North Carolina coaching great Dean Smith is being remembered after passing away Saturday night at 83.

Programming note: Heartland News at 5 and 10 will begin 30 minutes late tonight.

